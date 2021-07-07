July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV remains in effect until Thursday afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until Thursday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR WEATHER UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP.

Your drive to work may be slower due to slick roads.

Heavy rain in the forecast is still a possibility until the weekend.

Watch the video above for Meteorologist Cecilia Gutierrez's entire forecast.

Tweets by KRGV_Weather