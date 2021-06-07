June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron and Willacy counties on Monday until 7 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph.

In Starr County, a heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. where the heat index could reach up to 115. Starr County may exceed 100 degrees in the afternoon.