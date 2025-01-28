Jury selection set for suspect in deadly shooting outside McAllen Masonic Lodge

Jury selection was set in the trial of a man accused of shooting a man outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge and posting the video of the crime on social media.

Julio Diaz faces charges of murder and arson in connection with the death of 55-year-old Robert Wise, Hidalgo County court records state.

Diaz was arrested following the July 10, 2023, murder of Wise. Wise was shot in the face outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge, according to previous reports.

READ MORE: McAllen murder suspect posted video of killing on social media, police say

A criminal complaint obtained by channel 5 News said Diaz was seen on surveillance video shooting Wise while recording the alleged crime.

Diaz posted video of the murder on his Instagram account, and messaged a friend to say he had shot Wise, the complaint added.

On Monday, a judge set jury selection for Monday, March 10.

A trial date has yet to be set.

RELATED STORY: Valley family continues to recover after loved one dies in shooting outside McAllen Masonic Lodge

139th district Court Judge J.R. "Bobby" Flores also said he would consider a request from Diaz’s attorney for another psychiatric evaluation.

In November 2023, Diaz’s defense team argued that Diaz was diagnosed with Schizophrenia in Mexico.

In May 2024, Diaz was found competent to stand trial.

Judge Flores said he did not want to delay the trial further.