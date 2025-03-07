Juvenile detained in connection with threat at Weslaco middle school
A juvenile was detained in connection with a phone threat at Mary Hoge Middle School in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
Police said they received a call on Thursday from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in reference to a report from a student who said he had a gun in his backpack and then hung up.
RELATED STORY: Weslaco middle school placed on 'secure' status following phone threat
A thorough investigation revealed the call was pinged in the Starr County area.
Weslaco police said they wanted to commend the students who came forward and assisted in identifying the caller. The juvenile was taken to a detention center and is being charged accordingly.
