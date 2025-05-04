x

Kaycei Salazar New 800m State Champ

3 hours 27 minutes ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 11:18 PM May 03, 2025 in Sports

La Villa's Kaycei Salazar is bringing home gold after setting a new record finishing the 800 meter race in 2:13.92 at the 2025 UIL State Track and Field meet.

