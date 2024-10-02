x

Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial

Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
5 hours 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 11:05 PM October 01, 2024 in Sports

The Sharyland Lady Rattlers took down the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

With the victory, Sharyland remains one game behind McAllen for the top spot in the district. The Lady Rattlers and Lady Bulldogs will face off for the second time on Saturday, October 5th.

S1: 25-15 (Sharyland)

S2: 25-10 (Sharyland)

S3: 25-22 (Sharyland)

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days