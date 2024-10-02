Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
The Sharyland Lady Rattlers took down the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs in three straight sets on Tuesday night.
With the victory, Sharyland remains one game behind McAllen for the top spot in the district. The Lady Rattlers and Lady Bulldogs will face off for the second time on Saturday, October 5th.
S1: 25-15 (Sharyland)
S2: 25-10 (Sharyland)
S3: 25-22 (Sharyland)
