La chinchilla de la Cordillera de los Andes
Cynthia Galván, representante del zoológico Gladys Porter, nos presenta a Jax, la chinchilla.
La chinchilla tiene un pelaje abundante y suave, con entre 50 y 75 pelos que crecen en cada folículo piloso. Son nativas de la Cordillera de los Andes en Sudamérica. Son muy sociables y viven en grupos llamados manadas. Bajo cuidado humano, pueden vivir hasta 20 años.
Son herbívoros que se alimentan principalmente de plantas y pastos. Tienen patas muy fuertes y pueden saltar más de 1,5 metros.
Para conocer más acerca del zoológico Gladys Porter, haz clic aquí.
Número de contacto: (956) 548-9453.
Ubicación del zoológico: 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
