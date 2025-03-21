x

La chinchilla de la Cordillera de los Andes

La chinchilla de la Cordillera de los Andes
1 hour 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 2:01 PM March 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Cynthia Galván, representante del zoológico Gladys Porter, nos presenta a Jax, la chinchilla.

La chinchilla tiene un pelaje abundante y suave, con entre 50 y 75 pelos que crecen en cada folículo piloso. Son nativas de la Cordillera de los Andes en Sudamérica. Son muy sociables y viven en grupos llamados manadas. Bajo cuidado humano, pueden vivir hasta 20 años.

Son herbívoros que se alimentan principalmente de plantas y pastos. Tienen patas muy fuertes y pueden saltar más de 1,5 metros.

Para conocer más acerca del zoológico Gladys Porter, haz clic aquí

Número de contacto: (956) 548-9453. 

Ubicación del zoológico: 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days