'La Cochería Café' tercera generación de panaderos en McAllen
Nos visita Annette Martínez, La Cochería, está aquí con nosotros y nos presenta un poco de las delicias que tienen, como es la preparación y que más platillos ofrecen.
4120 N. 23rd St. McAllen TX 78504
¡Chilaquiles, Café de Olla, Quien Dijo yo!
Lun-Sab 7am-7pm
Domingo 7am-4pm
Cocina Cerrada 3pm
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
