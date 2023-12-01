x

La Entrevista: Aconsejan sobre la compra de viviendas

5 hours 54 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 12:24 PM December 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

En La Entrevista, Hiram Orozco, un agente de bienes raíces en 'Big Realty' brinda algunos consejos a quienes compran una vivienda por primera vez y lo que deben buscar en un agente de bienes raíces. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

