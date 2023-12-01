La Entrevista: Aconsejan sobre la compra de viviendas
En La Entrevista, Hiram Orozco, un agente de bienes raíces en 'Big Realty' brinda algunos consejos a quienes compran una vivienda por primera vez y lo que deben buscar en un agente de bienes raíces.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs
-
Edinburg fire chief provides generator safety tips
-
Brownsville Chargers prepping for historic playoff game
-
Rare bird sighting brings in visitors from across the country to Cameron...
-
Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating after grave site found ‘desecrated’
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs
-
Chargers 4th Round Preview
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
-
UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque
-
Brownsville ISD preparing for record-breaking crowd ahead of Friday's playoff game