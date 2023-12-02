x

La Entrevista: Artista crea velas únicas y perfumadas

6 hours 26 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 5:44 PM December 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Edith Lee Romero, propietaria de Edith's Elegant Candles dice que su negocio inicio cuando empezó hacer velas a mano perfumadas con diferentes aromas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

