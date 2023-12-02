La Entrevista: Artista crea velas únicas y perfumadas
En La Entrevista, Edith Lee Romero, propietaria de Edith's Elegant Candles dice que su negocio inicio cuando empezó hacer velas a mano perfumadas con diferentes aromas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
