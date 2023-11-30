x

La Entrevista: Artista de Harlingen realiza diseños de manicura

November 30, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Anna Lee Hernández, propietaria de Nailfies By Anna visita nuestros estudios para compartir su labor como artista de uñas local.

Su estudio está ubicado en 222 S. Expressway 83 Ste. 510, Harlingen, Texas.

Si desea aprender más al respecto, visite su sitio web.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

