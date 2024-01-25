La Entrevista: beneficios de mantener una rutina activa y llena de ejercicios
Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza de HD Performance Gym nos comparten detalles sobre sus clases de entrenamiento de fuerza, acondicionamiento y boxeo en Edinburg. Destacan sus clases individuales y opciones exclusivas para mujeres, ofreciendo un enfoque completo para el bienestar físico.
Vea el video para el informe completo
