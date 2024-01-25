x

La Entrevista: beneficios de mantener una rutina activa y llena de ejercicios

1 hour 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 10:38 AM January 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellín

Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza de HD Performance Gym nos comparten detalles sobre sus clases de entrenamiento de fuerza, acondicionamiento y boxeo en Edinburg. Destacan sus clases individuales y opciones exclusivas para mujeres, ofreciendo un enfoque completo para el bienestar físico.

Vea el video para el informe completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days