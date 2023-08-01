La Entrevista: Bioticme ofrece productos para el cuidado íntimo de la mujer
Gaby Rojas, propietaria de Bioticme, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablarnos de su línea de productos para el cuidado íntimo de la mujer.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
