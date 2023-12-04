x

La Entrevista: Cómo registrar un negocio en el Valle

December 04, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Hilda Martínez, representante del 'Buro de Mejores Negocios' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para explicarnos cuáles son los procedimientos para registrar un negocio en la ciudad. 

Contacto: 956-463-5586

Dirección de la oficina: 609 S International Blvd Ste. A, Weslaco, TX 78596

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

