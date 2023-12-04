La Entrevista: Cómo registrar un negocio en el Valle
Hilda Martínez, representante del 'Buro de Mejores Negocios' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para explicarnos cuáles son los procedimientos para registrar un negocio en la ciudad.
Contacto: 956-463-5586
Dirección de la oficina: 609 S International Blvd Ste. A, Weslaco, TX 78596
Vea el video para el informe completo.
