La Entrevista: Celebran evento del Día del Niño en Brownsville
Adriana Gonzalez, representante de 'My Little Carrousel Foundation', organización sin fines de lucro, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre un evento del Día del Niño a celebrarse el domingo 28 de abril en Brownsville.
Facebook de la fundación: www.facebook.com/mylittlecarrousel
Número de contacto: (956) 543-6700
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg woman sentenced to 18 years for killing husband
-
Volunteers needed for tree planting event in Mercedes
-
PVAS looking for adopters, fosters after McAllen animal hoarding suspects sign away...
-
Harlingen city commissioners votes to increase water, sewage rates
-
Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring