La Entrevista: Celebran evento del Día del Niño en Brownsville

22 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 1:50 PM April 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Adriana Gonzalez, representante de 'My Little Carrousel Foundation', organización sin fines de lucro, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre un evento del Día del Niño a celebrarse el domingo 28 de abril en Brownsville.

Facebook de la fundación: www.facebook.com/mylittlecarrousel

Número de contacto: (956) 543-6700

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

