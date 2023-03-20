La Entrevista: Como mantener una apropiada higiene bucal
Jesús Exinia, higienista dental, y Christian Macías, asistente dental, informan a la comunidad de algo sumamente importante que es el cómo mantener una apropiada higiene bucal, así de cómo evitar que nuestros dientes se manchen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
