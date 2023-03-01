x

La Entrevista: Como planificar un viaje de bajo costo

Wednesday, March 01 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Se aproxima la Semana Santa, ¿y qué mejor lugar que visitar que la Isla del Padre Sur?

Por tal motivo nos acompaña Dennise Villalobos del Departamento de Marketing y Comunicaciones de la Isla del Padre, quien brinda sus conocimientos sobre como planificar un viaje de bajo costo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

