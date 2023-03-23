x

La Entrevista: Como tratar el VIH entre madres embarazadas y sus bebes

1 hour 29 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 11:34 AM March 23, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Paulina Marin

En La Entrevista, el experto médico en pediatría, Erwin Sanchez, platica sobre las probabilidades de trasmisión de enfermedades entre madre embarazadas y sus bebes, a que señales debe prestar atención y como tratar el tipo de enfermedad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days