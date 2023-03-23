La Entrevista: Como tratar el VIH entre madres embarazadas y sus bebes
En La Entrevista, el experto médico en pediatría, Erwin Sanchez, platica sobre las probabilidades de trasmisión de enfermedades entre madre embarazadas y sus bebes, a que señales debe prestar atención y como tratar el tipo de enfermedad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
