La Entrevista: Compositor Jose Ángel Gómez comparte sus inspiraciones y el trascurso de su carrera

Monday, February 13 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

El cantautor, Jose Angel Gomez visita nuestros estudios y se une a La Entrevista para conversar al respecto su carrera, sus inspiraciones como artista y anunciar un nuevo sencillo. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

