La Entrevista: Consejos para evitar incendios en fechas festivas
Juan Gloria, jefe de bomberos del Departamento de Bomberos de McAllen informa cómo evitar que las decoraciones del día de muertos se conviertan en un peligro de incendio.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
