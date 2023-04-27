x

La Entrevista: Consejos para solicitar préstamos de vivienda

Thursday, April 27 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

La prestamista, Glenda Hinojosa, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para brindar algunos consejos en cuanto a la solicitud de un préstamo de vivienda.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

