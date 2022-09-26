x

La Entrevista: Cuidados dentales y restauraciones estéticas

7 hours 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 11:20 AM September 26, 2022 in Hechos Valle - La Entrevista
By: Arturo Vargas y Esmeralda Medellin

En el segmento La Entrevista, el experto en odontología restaurador Dr. Lucas Cantú nos habla de su responsabilidad en crear la perfecta sonrisa.

Vea el video para el informe completo.



Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days