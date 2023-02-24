x

La Entrevista: Dentista brinda consejos sobre como evitar el cáncer bucal

By: Paulina Marin

En La Entrevista el dentista Atanacio Orfanos nos habla sobre el cáncer bucal y brinda algunos consejos de como podemos evitarlo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

