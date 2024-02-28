x

La Entrevista: DHR Health realiza feria de empleo en Edinburg

2 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 12:23 PM February 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos acompaña Hervin Antonio Hidalgo, gerente de DHR Health, nos comparte los detalles sobre la feria de empleo de este jueves 29 de febrero, donde la compañía invita a la comunidad a participar y formar parte del equipo de profesionales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days