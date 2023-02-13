x

La Entrevista: Dr. Acuña informa sobre los beneficios de la fisioterapia

February 13, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

El Dr. Andre Rosendo Acuña, propietario de Doctor's Physical Therapy & Sports Institute, visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para portar información sobre los beneficios de la fisioterapia.

Vea el video, para la entrevista completa.

