La Entrevista: El papel de la mujer en el ramo de construcción

9 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 12:03 PM March 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Por el Día de las Mujeres, hablamos con Norma Olivarez, empresaria y líder del Comité de RGV Associated General Contractors.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

