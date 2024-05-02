x

La Entrevista: Emprendimiento online promueve la lectura en el Valle

May 2, 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Grecia Zúñiga, propietaria de Book Me STX, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre su pasión en compartir la importancia de la lectura y literatura por medio de la manera más tradicional de leer sin el uso de tecnología: los libros.

Instagram: @bookme_stx

Página online para acceder a los libros: www.bookmestx.etsy.com

Contacto: (956) 685-9633

