La Entrevista: Emprendimiento online promueve la lectura en el Valle
Grecia Zúñiga, propietaria de Book Me STX, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre su pasión en compartir la importancia de la lectura y literatura por medio de la manera más tradicional de leer sin el uso de tecnología: los libros.
Instagram: @bookme_stx
Página online para acceder a los libros: www.bookmestx.etsy.com
Contacto: (956) 685-9633
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
