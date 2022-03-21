x

La Entrevista: Evento para prevenir la diabetes de STHS

March 21, 2022 in Hechos Valle - La Entrevista

South Texas Health System (STHS) llevará a cabo una exposición y seminarios para prevenir, tratar y vencer la diabetes. 

Tom Castañeda nos acompaña en esta edición de La Entrevista y nos habla del evento que se llevara a cabo este fin de semana. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo. 

