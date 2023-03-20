La Entrevista: Expertas brindan consejos sobre como reparar su mal puntaje crediticio
Ana Cavazos y Alexandra Cavazos, de A&A Financial Solutions, visitan los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos sobre el mal crédito y algunas maneras de repararlo.
Vea el video para el informe competo.
