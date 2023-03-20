x

La Entrevista: Expertas brindan consejos sobre como reparar su mal puntaje crediticio

3 hours 52 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, March 20 2023 Mar 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 5:13 PM March 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Marianela Aguirre

Ana Cavazos y Alexandra Cavazos, de A&A Financial Solutions, visitan los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos sobre el mal crédito y algunas maneras de repararlo.

Vea el video para el informe competo.

