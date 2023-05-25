x

La Entrevista: Fig Tree Behavioral Wellness brinda servicios de salud mental

9 hours 40 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, May 24 2023 May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 3:52 PM May 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

La Doctora Velma Vega-Hughes, de Fig Tree Behavioral Wellness, comparte los servicios disponibles en la clínica, para los pacientes de salud mental alrededor del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days