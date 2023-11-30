x

La Entrevista: Gimnasio de Edinburg ofrece gran variedad de actividades

2 hours 2 minutes ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 4:59 PM November 30, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza, departe de HD performance Gym ofrecen entrenamiento de fuerza y acondicionamiento, así como clases individuales.

También brindan clases de ejercicio solo para mujeres, clases de boxeo y mucho más.

El gimnasio está ubicado en 4623 S. Alamo Rd. #113 Edinburg, TX

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days