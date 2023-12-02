x

La Entrevista: Gorditas Doña Lula se compromete en brindar las mejores gorditas

December 01, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista Karla Muñiz de Gorditas Doña Lula informa que él restauran tiene diez ubicaciones en el Valle de Río Grande. 

Gorditas Doña Lula se ha comprometido con la comunidad para brindarles la mejor experiencia al probar su comida. Ellos se esfuerzan por ser el mejor restaurante con las mejores gorditas hechas a mano con auténtico sabor mexicano del país.

Si desea aprender más al respecto, visite su página web. 

