La Entrevista: Guardabosques comparte la importancia de los parques estatales
En La Entrevista de hoy, Roy Rodriguez, Guardabosques en el Bentsen-Río Grande Valley State Park, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para compartirnos la labor de cuidar la naturaleza local y la importancia de este tipo de espacios en el Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
