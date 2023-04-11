x

La Entrevista: Guardabosques comparte la importancia de los parques estatales

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista de hoy, Roy Rodriguez, Guardabosques en el Bentsen-Río Grande Valley State Park, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para compartirnos la labor de cuidar la naturaleza local y la importancia de este tipo de espacios en el Valle.

