La Entrevista: Idaho National Laboratory ofrece programas que permitirá que sus estudiantes causen un impacto positivo en su comunidad
En La Entrevista de hoy, Miguel Angel Zamora, reclutador de Idaho National Laboratory nos visita para conversar y explicar de que consiste este laboratorio y qué tipos de entrenamientos ofrecen para los estudiantes.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
