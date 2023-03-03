x

La Entrevista: Idaho National Laboratory ofrece programas que permitirá que sus estudiantes causen un impacto positivo en su comunidad

Friday, March 03 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista de hoy, Miguel Angel Zamora, reclutador de Idaho National Laboratory nos visita para conversar y explicar de que consiste este laboratorio y qué tipos de entrenamientos ofrecen para los estudiantes. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

