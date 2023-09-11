x

La Entrevista: IMAS Museum en McAllen presenta la agenda de actividades y exposiciones

1 hour 22 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 3:49 PM September 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Marcelo Ramírez, vocero del Museo IMAS en McAllen visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre las nuevas exposiciones disponibles, eventos y celebraciones que se realizaran durante septiembre. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

