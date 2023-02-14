x

La Entrevista: Impacto del día de San Valentín en las ventas de adornos y pasteles

By: Nicolas Quintero

Aryxo Liliana Núñez de Sepulveda, propietaria de Capricious Cake Shop nos acompaña el día de San Valentín con pastelitos para hablar sobre el impacto de este día en las ventas en pastelerías locales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

