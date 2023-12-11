x

La Entrevista: Inicia el festival 'McAllen South Pole Iluminated'

3 hours 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 11 2023 Dec 11, 2023 December 11, 2023 4:08 PM December 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En Al Mediodía Valle, Joe García, del departamento de marketing del Centro de Convenciones de McAllen nos informa acerca del festival McAllen South Pole Iluminated donde presentan el árbol navideño digital más grande en todo Estados Unidos.

Si desea más información o desea comprar entradas para el festival, haga clic aquí.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days