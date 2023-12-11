La Entrevista: Inicia el festival 'McAllen South Pole Iluminated'
En Al Mediodía Valle, Joe García, del departamento de marketing del Centro de Convenciones de McAllen nos informa acerca del festival McAllen South Pole Iluminated donde presentan el árbol navideño digital más grande en todo Estados Unidos.
Si desea más información o desea comprar entradas para el festival, haga clic aquí.
