La Entrevista: Innovador cuidado corporal ofrece drenaje linfático

1 hour 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 5:04 PM November 30, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Ariadna Jimenez y Roxana Jimenez departe de Skin Roll Studio informan acerca del innovador cuidado corporal que ofrece drenaje linfático.

Skin Roll Studio está ubicado en 5240 N. 10th St. McAllen, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

