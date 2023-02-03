x

La Entrevista: Instructora comparte los beneficios de practicar Yoga

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista las instructoras de Breathe Hot Studio en Brownsville, Diana Lozano y Fabiola Rodríguez enseñan los beneficios de practicar yoga.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

