La Entrevista: Intérprete de música regional demuestra su talento

8 hours 56 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, November 27 2023 Nov 27, 2023 November 27, 2023 6:10 PM November 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Al Mediodía Valle, el intérprete de música regional, Iram Guzman, comparte sobre su trayectoria como cantautor.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

