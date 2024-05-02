x

La Entrevista: 'Karla's Jewelry and Gifts' ofrece variedad de joyas y artículos

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Denisse Giusti, dueña de Karla's Jewelry and Gifts, junto a Reyna Landra, visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre las joyas y los diferentes artículos que venden.

La tienda está ubicada en el norte de McAllen y se especializa por vender joyas y regalos, además de artículos de decoración para el hogar.

Número de contacto: (956)821-0990

Ubicación: 4915 N 10th ST, McAllen, TX 78504

Para ingresar a la página web de la empresa, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

