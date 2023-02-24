x

La Entrevista: La importancia de la agricultura regenerativa

4 hours 28 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 6:04 PM February 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicola Quintero

Hoy en La Entrevista, Shakera Raygoza, directora de Sentli, nos cuenta sobre su organización y como han venido ayudando a la comunidad y los futuros para beneficiar al valle de Río Grande.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days