La Entrevista: La importancia de la agricultura regenerativa
Hoy en La Entrevista, Shakera Raygoza, directora de Sentli, nos cuenta sobre su organización y como han venido ayudando a la comunidad y los futuros para beneficiar al valle de Río Grande.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
University of Texas System pausing all diversity and inclusion policies
-
Gov. Abbott to participate in Charro Days Fiesta Parade
-
DPS: Monte Alto woman killed in overnight collision
-
Driver arraigned in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash
-
Bond set for teens charged with murder in connection with fatal kidnapping...