La Entrevista: 'Miami Fitwear' presenta sus ropas deportivas para mujeres

9 hours 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 9:19 AM April 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

'Miami Fitwear' es un negocio en línea que se encarga de vestir a la mujer de todas las tallas que se dedican al deporte de manera elegante, con ropa deportiva hecha en Estados Unidos.

La empresa fundada por mujeres vende ropa deportiva de alta calidad.

Instagram: @miamifitwear

Web: https://miamifitwear.com

Ubicación: 407 W State Ave, Pharr, TX 78577 

Número de contacto: (305) 600-3329

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

