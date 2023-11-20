x

La Entrevista: Negocio ofrece postres con entrega a domicilio

November 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Al Mediodía Valle, el señor Pedro Ayala de Munchy's Gourmet Delights nos habla acerca de su negocio donde ofrece galletas y dulces a domicilio.

Para aprender más, visite la página de Munchy's Gourmet Delights.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

