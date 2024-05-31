La Entrevista: 'NexGen' ofrece terapias intravenosas
Arturo Lira, médico asociado de profesión, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre los servicios que se ofrecen en cuanto las distintas terapias intravenosas en 'NexGen Longevity'.
Ubicación de la clínica: 500 E Morrison Rd Suite E Brownsville, TX 78526
Número de contacto: (956) 346-9901
Instagram: @nexgenlongevity
Para más información ingresa a www.nexgenlongevity.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
