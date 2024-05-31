x

La Entrevista: 'NexGen' ofrece terapias intravenosas

Arturo Lira, médico asociado de profesión, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre los servicios que se ofrecen en cuanto las distintas terapias intravenosas en 'NexGen Longevity'.

Ubicación de la clínica: 500 E Morrison Rd Suite E Brownsville, TX 78526

Número de contacto: (956) 346-9901

Instagram: @nexgenlongevity

Para más información ingresa a www.nexgenlongevity.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

