La Entrevista: Oportunidades de aprendizaje en el South Texas Training Center
En la entrevista de hoy le dimos la bienvenida a Cinthia Cintron de Relaciones Públicas de STTC para hablarnos sobre las opciones educativas que presentan y que programas ofrecen a la comunidad.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
