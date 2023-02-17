x

La Entrevista: Oportunidades de aprendizaje en el South Texas Training Center

Friday, February 17 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En la entrevista de hoy le dimos la bienvenida a Cinthia Cintron de Relaciones Públicas de STTC para hablarnos sobre las opciones educativas que presentan y que programas ofrecen a la comunidad.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

