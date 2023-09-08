x

La Entrevista: Organización 'Keep McAllen Beautiful' anuncia nuevos proyectos

Friday, September 08 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Chris Lash nos visita por parte del programa Keep McAllen Beautiful para hablar sobre el trabajo y objetivo que desean alcanzar con este programa.

Al conseguir, artistas locales quienes pintan murales alrededor de la ciudad, esta organización sin fines de lucro busca convertir a Mcallen en una ciudad más colorida, llena de vida y arte.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

