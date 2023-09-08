La Entrevista: Organización 'Keep McAllen Beautiful' anuncia nuevos proyectos
Chris Lash nos visita por parte del programa Keep McAllen Beautiful para hablar sobre el trabajo y objetivo que desean alcanzar con este programa.
Al conseguir, artistas locales quienes pintan murales alrededor de la ciudad, esta organización sin fines de lucro busca convertir a Mcallen en una ciudad más colorida, llena de vida y arte.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: DIY insect repellent and other bug products to avoid
-
Weslaco schools encountering AC issues
-
SpaceX required to correct 63 issues before launching Starship rocket again, FAA...
-
Pharr business owner worries closure of SH 495 underpass could mean less...
-
City of Edinburg unveils traveling courtroom
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Band of the Week: McAllen High School
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part Two
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part 1