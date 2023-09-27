La Entrevista: Panchitas Mexican Restaurant
En Al Mediodía Valle, Edith A. Garza, propietaria de Panchitas Mexican Restaurant ubicado en Mission nos informa acerca de la comida que ofrecen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Valley family continues to recover after loved one dies in shooting outside...
-
McAllen police searching for man wanted on deadly conduct charge
-
Los Fresnos man charged following fatal three-vehicle crash near San Benito
-
Sheriff's office: Toddler dies after getting run over near Peñitas
-
Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County