x

La Entrevista: Panchitas Mexican Restaurant

5 hours 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 September 27, 2023 4:27 PM September 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Al Mediodía Valle, Edith A. Garza, propietaria de Panchitas Mexican Restaurant ubicado en Mission nos informa acerca de la comida que ofrecen.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days