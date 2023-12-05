x

La Entrevista: Parque de camiones de comida

December 05, 2023
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Marko Esperanza de The Moon Rock RGV comparte acerca del parque de camiones de comidas y bebidas, situado en Harlingen. The Moon Rock RGV ofrece un montón de camiones de comida y música en vivo y eventos como karaoke, brunch, y mucho más. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

