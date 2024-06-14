La Entrevista: Parque de camiones de comida en Alton
Mike Gutiérrez, propietario de 'Calle 5 Food Truck Park' visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la variedad de platos y comidas que ofrecen, además de promocionar que todos los viernes tienen ''Lotería Night''.
Ubicación: 2508 E. Main Ave. Alton, Texas, 78573
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
