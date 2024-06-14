x

La Entrevista: Parque de camiones de comida en Alton

4 hours 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 12:18 PM June 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Mike Gutiérrez, propietario de 'Calle 5 Food Truck Park' visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la variedad de platos y comidas que ofrecen, además de promocionar que todos los viernes tienen ''Lotería Night''. 

Ubicación: 2508 E. Main Ave. Alton, Texas, 78573

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

